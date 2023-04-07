DDA removes encroachments from Yamuna flood plain

Authorities on Friday removed some shanties and other temporary structures built illegally on the Yamuna flood plains near the DND Flyway, officials said.

Adequate security guards have been deployed for proper watch and ward, they said.

The DDA has demolished temporary structures, including shanties, built illegally on Tamuna flood plains near the DND Flyway, an official statement said.

The Delhi Development Authority has been carrying out anti-encroachment activities on the Yamuna flood plains in line with an old order by the National Green Tribunal, a senior official said.

