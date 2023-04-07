Left Menu

Raj Bhavan to identify potential Olympic medallists, provide financial help: Bengal Guv

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday said the Raj Bhavan would identify potential Olympics medallists from schools in the state and provide all kinds of encouragement, including financial assistance, for their growth.Raj Bhavan will also start holding an annual bicycle rally to spread the message of peace and harmony.We Raj Bhavan will identify potential Olympics medallists from the schools of West Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 22:05 IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday said the Raj Bhavan would identify potential Olympics medallists from schools in the state and provide all kinds of encouragement, including financial assistance, for their growth.

Raj Bhavan will also start holding an annual bicycle rally to spread the message of peace and harmony.

''We (Raj Bhavan) will identify potential Olympics medallists from the schools of West Bengal. Those identified as having the potential will get all kinds of encouragement, including financial assistance from the 'Jan Raj Bhavan','' he said.

Bose said the golf course on the Raj Bhavan premises will be thrown open for the public.

''The 'Jan Raj Bhavan' realises the strength of the nation's youths, who are our future. The golf course here will be open to youths of the state. I urge the minister concerned to see how to regulate it,'' he said.

Bose was speaking at a programme held in the Raj Bhavan.

''I will launch an annual bicycle rally, which will start from Raj Bhavan. A team of cyclists from Kolkata will travel across the country spreading the message of peace and harmony,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

