Left Menu

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

It is not at all justified to portray Sikhs as separatists, so the NCERT should remove such highly objectionable mentions, Dhami said.The communal aspect has been taken while removing some old information and adding some new details in the Class 12 syllabus, he claimed.It is sad that changes are being made according to what suits the incumbent central government.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 07-04-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 22:09 IST
SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SGPCAmritsar)
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday claimed that the NCERT has misrepresented historical details related to Sikhs in its Political Science syllabus book of Class 12.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement that the National Council of Educational Research and Training has recorded ''misleading information'' about the Anandpur Sahib resolution in Chapter-8, namely Regional Aspirations, of its book 'Politics In India Since Independence', which has hurt the sentiments of the community.

Explaining the 1973 resolution, he said it talked about the state's rights and strengthening the federal structure. ''It is not at all justified to portray Sikhs as separatists, so the NCERT should remove such highly objectionable mentions,'' Dhami said.

''The communal aspect has been taken while removing some old information and adding some new details in the Class 12 syllabus,'' he claimed.

''It is sad that changes are being made according to what suits the incumbent central government. Curricula especially about minorities are being eliminated and arbitrary syllabus is being created. Accordingly, the Anandpur Sahib resolution has been wrongly interpreted in the book 'Politics In India Since Independence','' claimed Dhami.

The SGPC chief said the Anandpur Sahib resolution is a historical document that does not contain anything wrong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023