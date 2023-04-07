Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla urges youths, seers to spread awareness about education

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged the seers and the youths to come forward to create awareness about education.There has been a vast change in the Indian society after Independence and this social and economic change has to be given the form of a revolution through education, Birla said. We have to prepare generations of such youths for the bright future of the country, Birla said.

07-04-2023
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged the seers and the youths to come forward to create awareness about education.

There has been a vast change in the Indian society after Independence and this social and economic change has to be given the form of a revolution through education, Birla said. Birla was addressing a ''Dharma Sansad'' organised by the All India Ram Jan Mandal in the Sanganer area here.

He said the way seers have strengthened spirituality and brotherhood by reaching the villages, they should generate awareness for the spread of education in the same manner. He added that the youths would also have to support this mission. ''When a child becomes a cultured youth after getting education, he leads the society and the country. We have to prepare generations of such youths for the bright future of the country,'' Birla said.

