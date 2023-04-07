Left Menu

Wi-Fi-equipped library inaugurated in Naxalite-affected area of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

The facility with more than 150 books, is aimed at helping students.Gadchiroli police under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Neelotpal is opening libraries in various remote parts of the district under Ek Gaon-Ek Vachanalaya library in every village initiative, said an official.

A library with Wi-Fi facility was inaugurated on Friday in a Naxalite-affected area of Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra. The library at Nargunda village has been set up by the police and local administration, an official said.

Only last month, suspected Naxalites killed Sainath Narote who was preparing for competitive exams at Mardhur village which comes under the Nargunda Police help centre's jurisdiction.

On Friday, the library in Nargunda was inaugurated by its Sarpanch Poonam Pada, in-charge of Nargunda Police help centre Mayur Pawar and others. The facility with more than 150 books, is aimed at helping students.

Gadchiroli police under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Neelotpal is opening libraries in various remote parts of the district under 'Ek Gaon-Ek Vachanalaya' (library in every village) initiative, said an official.

