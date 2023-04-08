DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, APRIL 10

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion organized by the Economics Review at NYU - 2015 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen and First Deputy Governor Anna Breman will participate in the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund's spring meetings (to April 16). WASHINGTON DC - The 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund take place in Washington D.C. (to Apr. 16)

TUESDAY, APRIL 11 ** PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Wharton Initiative on Financial Policy and Regulation - 2200 GMT

BOZEMAN, Montana - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in moderated town-hall event before the Montana State University College of Business and Entrepreneurship Town Hall. – 2330 GMT CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee speaks before hybrid Economic Club of Chicago Forum Luncheon – 1730 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

** LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks on Price stability and Financial Stability in an uncertain world, IMF – 1915 GMT. ** STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of Riksbank Henry Ohlsson will participate in a seminar to illustrate the importance of cash in today's Sweden – 1100 GMT.

MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos participates in a virtual conference organized by the Institute of International Finance, IIF - 1315 GMT MADRID - European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos speaks at an event organised by the Asociacion para el Progreso de Dirección - 1230 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the Institute of International Finance on 'The shifting risk landscape.' - 1300 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Philippines' central bank Governor Felipe Medalla, Finance Minister Benjamin Diokno and other officials at an economic briefing in Washington - 1300 GMT. ROANOKE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin makes opening remarks at Investing in Rural America 2023 hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond- 1300 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 21-22 - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. THURSDAY, APRIL 13

** LONDON - James Talbot Head of the Monetary Assessment and Strategy Division at the Bank of England is a panellist at the Institute for International Economic Policy at George Washington University, in partnership with the Council on Economic Policies, "Governing Finance and Climate Change" – 1315 GMT. WASHINGTON, DC - Fireside chat by Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem at IMF Spring Meetings Governor Talks – 1300 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill is a Speaker at Market News International Connect Video Conference 'Developments in the UK Economy and Monetary Policy' – 1300 GMT. FRIDAY, APRIL 14 LONDON - External Member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee Silvana Tenreyro is a panellist at the IMF spring meeting on the future of monetary policy – 1600 GMT MONDAY, APRIL 17

** LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe gives a keynote speech at the Innovate Finance Global Summit – 1300 GMT. RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person before the Richmond Association for Business Economics – 1600 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 18 ** LONDON - Bank of England's Executive Director for International Banks Supervision Sarah Breeden delivers speech at the GARP hosted dinner for Chapter Zero's third anniversary – 1800 GMT. OSLO - Deputy Governor of Central bank of Norway Pal Longva will speak at a breakfast meeting on central bank digital currency organised by the Polytechnic Association – 0630 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

** LONDON - Fireside chat with Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director responsible for Finance at Bank of England Afua Kyei at the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising's Talent and Diversity conference "Stepping into the spotlight" – 1015 GMT. ** LONDON - Catherine L Mann, member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, participates as a panellist at the Brandeis International Business School, Economics of Climate Change "Climate policy and monetary policy: The nexus" – 1630 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 20

** LONDON - Executive Director for Payments at Bank of England Victoria Cleland participates as a panellist at Women in Payments EMEA Symposium "How to enable global instant and frictionless payments" - 1235 GMT. ** LONDON - Executive Director for Markets at Bank of England Andrew Hauser participates as a panellist at CYBERUK event "We have the technology. Why aren't we using it? Let's commit to fixing our foundations" – 1410 GMT.

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in presentation and armchair discussion on regional and national economic conditions at Eastern Florida State College - 2100 GMT. FRIDAY, APRIL 21 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April – 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its April 12 rate decision - 1730 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds monetary policy meeting (to April 28) FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara Janom Steiner, and Swiss National Bank Chairman, Thomas Jordan, at Swiss National Bank general meeting of shareholders – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union (to April 29) TUESDAY, MAY 2 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 3) WEDNESDAY, MAY 3 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by a statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MAY 4 TORONTO, Canada - Fireside chat by Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem at Toronto Region Board of Trade – 1705 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference following the announcement of the policy rate decision - 0830 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt SUNDAY, MAY 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Mar. 9 and 10 - 2350 GMT MONDAY, MAY 8 BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a keynote address at a conference for German tax advisers. – 1315 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 9 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the executive board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Financial Stability Report – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 11

NIIGATA, Japan - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata (to May 13) LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 16 DUBLIN, Ireland - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Global Interdependence Center "Central Banking Series: Dublin" event. WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 18 OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss a detailed review of developments in the financial system and an analysis of policy directions in the financial sector - 1500 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of May 2-3, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MAY 26 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

