Manish Sisodia the reason behind transformation of Delhi govt schools: Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal made the statement while laying the foundation stone for the new building blocks for Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar.
Delhi government schools could be transformed over the last eight years only because of Manish Sisodia, who would wake up at 6 every morning and go on their inspection, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.
Kejriwal made the statement while laying the foundation stone for the new building blocks for Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar. He said the school will look like Columbia University after it is fully constructed. Speaking about his deputy and former education minister, Kejriwal said, ''They (Centre) jailed Manish Sisodia accusing him of corruption. He is the same leader who used to wake up every morning at 6 to visit schools.'' Corrupt leaders don't go visiting schools for inspection at 6 am, he said.
''Students of Delhi government schools are excelling in academics. They are even clearing competitive exams and becoming doctors, engineers, and police officers. ''There is one man behind this education transformation and he is Manish Sisodia,'' Kejriwal said.
