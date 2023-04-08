Left Menu

Kejriwal responds to BJP leader, says will organise extra classes for students weak in studies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 14:39 IST
If some children are weak in studies, extra classes will be organised for them, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, responding to a BJP leader who posted mark sheets of students, who didn't perform well, on Twitter.

"One of these children will become the prime minister of the country in future and we do not want anyone to become PM in future with a fake degree,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

The statement from the chief minister came in response to BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana who posted mark sheets of government school students and alleged that more than 1 lakh children fail in Class 9 every year. Earlier, the Delhi Congress also demanded a probe into the allegations of teachers "being forced" to write "answers on blank exam papers" of Class 9 and 11 students of Delhi government schools.

