Left Menu

Mizoram's Ngopa village bags National Panchayat Award under NDSPSVP category

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-04-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 19:39 IST
Mizoram's Ngopa village bags National Panchayat Award under NDSPSVP category
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Ngopa, a remote village in northeast Mizoram's Saitual district, has bagged the National Panchayat Award, the first village in the state to have received the prestigious award, an official said on Saturday.

The National Panchayat Awards 2023 for different categories were announced by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Friday.

Ngopa stood second as the best performing gram panchayat in overall performance in 9 LSGD themes, including poverty free and enhanced livelihoods panchayat, clean and green panchayat and panchayat with good governance after Karnataka's Mullusoge under the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikar Puraskar (NDSPSVP) category, he said.

The first prize under NDSPSVP category carries a cash prize of Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1.25 crore for the second prize and Rs 1 crore for the third prize, he said.

The awards will be presented to the panchayat or village councils on the occasion of National Conference on Incentivization of Panchayats cum Award Ceremony to be held in Delhi on April 17.

Ngopa is a big village located in the northeastern part of the state bordering Manipur about 182 km from Aizawl.

The village houses about 1,000 families with a population of 4,600. It is administered by a 7-members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023