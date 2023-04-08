Application window for CUET-UG to reopen for 3 days, no change in syllabus
Students are requested to visit cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG up by 41 per cent since last year.Following rationalisation of NCERT books, aspirants of undergraduate entrance exams were confused about whether it will impact the entrances.The notified syllabus will remain the same as the exam is not just for students from a particular board.
The application window for CUET-UG will reopen for three days from Sunday following representation from students and there will be no change in the syllabus after rationalisation of NCERT textbooks, officials said.
''Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and it will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details,'' UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.
Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG up by 41 per cent since last year.
Following rationalisation of NCERT books, aspirants of undergraduate entrance exams were confused about whether it will impact the entrances.
''The notified syllabus will remain the same as the exam is not just for students from a particular board. Not all boards have rationalised the content,'' a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.
CUET-UG remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of applicants. In the debut edition of CUET-UG, 12.50 lakh students registered themselves and 9.9 lakh of them submitted their applications.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for medical admissions is the largest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.
The last date for applications for CUET-UG was March 30 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31. In a deviation from the usual pattern, the exam will be conducted in three shifts this year.
