MP: School lab found to have human foetus, police start probe

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 08-04-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 22:18 IST
Police have started a probe after a private school in Sagar district was found to be in possession of a human foetus, an official said on Saturday.

A member of the Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Commission has lodged a police complaint against the school, situated in Bina town, in this regard.

MPCRC member Omkar Singh Thakur said that following a complaint, a two-member MPCRC committee on April 6 paid a surprise visit to the school and found that the biology laboratory had a human foetus kept in a jar.

When asked how they got hold of it, the school management could not give a satisfactory answer, he claimed.

While medical colleges have such preserved foetuses, permission is needed for other organisations for keeping them, Thakur said.

Bina police station in-charge Kamal Nigwal said a probe has been started on the basis of the report forwarded by the MPCRC, though no First Information Report has been registered yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

