Left Menu

Objectionable web series will be banned: Madhya Pradesh CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-04-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 22:38 IST
Objectionable web series will be banned: Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the state government will take steps to ban ''objectionable web series.'' He was speaking at a function of religious preacher Devkinandan Thakur here.

Thakur talked about the need for banning objectionable web series as the young generation is being alienated from culture due to such content, he said.

"The state government will take necessary steps in this direction," Chouhan said, adding that Madhya Pradesh is a land of religious and spiritual importance.

Thakur has been vocal against shows/series on OTT platforms, contending that they affect social relations adversely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023