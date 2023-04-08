Left Menu

IIM-Kozhikode opts for ethnic wear instead of ceremonial gowns during convocation

Abandoning the ceremonial convocation gowns, the students of IIM Kozhikode on Saturday donned the ethnic attire of kurta-pyjama-mundu-saree for their 25th annual graduation ceremony. In his convocation address, Muraleedharan congratulated the graduating students and appreciated the IIM Kozhikode community for creating the best in class human resources and leaders for the world.

Abandoning the ceremonial convocation gowns, the students of IIM Kozhikode on Saturday donned the ethnic attire of kurta-pyjama-mundu-saree for their 25th annual graduation ceremony. IIM Kozhikode became the first IIM in the country to do away with the ceremonial black robes, according to a release by the institute. The convocation witnessed a total of 1,166 students conferred with titles and degrees in which Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, was the chief guest. ''All 1,166 students, both male (kurta pyjamas, mundus) and female (kurta pyjama, sarees), were dressed in traditional Indian attire in matching maroon hues to celebrate IIMK's motto and Vision 2047 'Globalizing Indian Thought','' the IIM-K said in a release. In his convocation address, Muraleedharan congratulated the graduating students and appreciated the IIM Kozhikode community for creating the best in class human resources and leaders for the world. ''The century belongs to young minds and brilliant ambassadors like you. Next 25 years are crucial to India's trajectory and growth story. You have a significant role to play in this tech-driven century by nurturing entrepreneurship to create an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Linking personal goals to national goals is the key to achieve this,'' Muraleedharan said.

