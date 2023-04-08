Left Menu

Lawyers' delegation meets Delhi CM Kejriwal, seeks law for their protection

Expressing concern over their safety, a delegation of the citys lawyers on Saturday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and pressed for an act for their protection.The delegation, including members of the coordination committees of district bar associations, claimed that various cases of assault on lawyers have taken place in recent weeks.

Expressing concern over their safety, a delegation of the city's lawyers on Saturday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and pressed for an act for their protection.

The delegation, including members of the coordination committees of district bar associations, claimed that various cases of assault on lawyers have taken place in recent weeks. It pointed to the murder of advocate Virendra Kumar Narwal earlier this month and pressed for a ''Delhi Advocate Protection Act''.

Kejriwal, on his part, assured the delegation of extending all possible support within the Delhi government jurisdiction, according to a statement.

The lawyers' delegation claimed that there is a long history of murders, violent attacks, intimidation and damage to property of advocates. They also raised concerns regarding alleged cases of false implications against lawyers and sought the passage of a bill for their protection, the statement said. It said a draft of a proposed bill seeks to ensure adequate protection to members of the legal fraternity in discharging their duties as officers of the court without any fear and worry about their protection and social security. A draft of the proposed bill has also been submitted to the chief minister, it added.

The chief minister assured the lawyers that if the government can legally bring any such legislation, it will do so at the earliest. However, its feasibility needs to be explored in depth before moving ahead. Requesting the delegation to discuss the issue with the Law department, Kejriwal said the government will get the bill passed and notified on priority if it is legally feasible, the statement added.

