J-K LG urges young generation to follow teachings of Mahavir
He always emphasised on strong resolve, auspicious thinking and the courage to walk alone on the righteous path, he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged the young generation to follow the teachings of Mahavir and lead by the ideals espoused by him to shape India's future.
He was addressing a 'Bhagwan Mahavir Janm Kalyanak' event organised by the Shree Mahavir Jain Educational society under the aegis of S S Jain Sabha here.
Sinha said Mahavir's teachings of 'Ahimsa', 'Anekantwad' and 'Aparigrah' have contributed immensely to the composite culture and his vision is more relevant today than ever before.
''Do not wait for something to happen, rather make proactive efforts to fulfil yours and the nation's aspirations. We must work together to create an ideal condition in society that will enable every individual to live up to her or his full potential,'' he said.
Sinha also called upon every section of the society to take inspiration from the life and teachings of Mahavir and dedicate their lives for the welfare of the downtrodden and the rapid development of J&K.
''The teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir are aimed at ending all kinds of discrimination, nurturing individual growth and creating social equity. He always emphasised on strong resolve, auspicious thinking and the courage to walk alone on the righteous path,'' he said. Several prominent persons, including Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Rajnesh Oswal, University of Jammu Vice-Chancellor Professor Umesh Rai, General Officer Commanding of 16 Corps Lt Gen Sandeep Jain and director of Anti-Corruption Bureau Anand Jain attended the programme.
