Rajasthan govt works with full commitment for all-round development of youth: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said his government is working with full commitment for all-round development of the youth.

Partnerships of the Rajasthan government with several institutions for free coaching will provide better opportunities of higher education to the youth, he said. Gehlot was addressing the launch ceremony of free satellite classes by the Rajiv Gandhi Welfare Society at the Administrative Service Pre-Entry Training Centre (APTC) of the Rajasthan University via video conference.

Good education is the foundation of a better future and the state government was taking decisions with full responsibility to pave the way for the youth, he added.

Gehlot said 30,000 youths are being provided free coaching under the Mukhyamantri Anupriti Coaching Scheme, while 500 students are being provided free higher education opportunities abroad under the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence.

This will increase the confidence of students and when they come after studying abroad and get a job, they will prove to be the best human resource of the state, the chief minister said.

He said the situation in Rajasthan is no longer the same as it was before. All-round development is taking place in every field, including education, Gehlot said, adding that there were only six universities when he became the chief minister for the first time in the year 1998 and currently, there are 91.

There is enthusiasm across the state regarding the Mahatma Gandhi government English medium schools. In this budget, it has been announced to open 1,000 schools each in rural and urban areas, Gehlot said.

He said in the first phase, smartphones will be distributed to 40 lakh women from the Raksha Bandhan festival. Under the Udaan scheme, 12 sanitary napkins are being distributed free of cost every month to women and adolescent girls, he added.

The chief minister also said that inflation relief camps would be organised from April 24. In these, benefits will be given to the common people by linking them with various public welfare schemes on the spot.

He added that the state government is providing pension to about 1 crore people.

The central government should also implement a uniform social security law in the entire country. This will provide security to the underprivileged, Gehlot said.

He also called upon the youth to publicise the public welfare schemes of Rajasthan.

Public Health Engineering Minister Dr Mahesh Joshi and Vice-Chancellor of Rajasthan University Rajiv Jain too addressed the function.

