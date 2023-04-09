Left Menu

West Bengal: Left parties hold peace march in violence-hit Hooghly

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:01 IST
  India
  • India

The Left parties on Sunday held a peace march in the violence-hit Hooghly of West Bengal, calling for harmony and brotherhood.

The peace march started at Konnagar and concluded in Uttarpara. Left Front chairman Biman Bose led the march along with leaders of the CPI(M), CPI, RSP Forward Bloc, CPIML(L) and SUCI.

Violence rocked Rishra Hooghly's Rishra during Ram Navami celebrations last week.

The Left parties are scheduled to hold another peace rally on Monday from Balikhal to Shibpur in Howrah district, which also saw violence on Ram Navami.

