Indian Navy car rally for Gujarat flagged off from Goa

The Indian Navy's maritime awareness car expedition 'Sam No Varunah' to Bhuj in Gujarat was flagged off on Sunday from Goa's Vasco town.

The rally, which will cover a distance of more than 3,000 kilometres and reach Bhuj in Gujarat on April 19, was flagged off by Rear Admiral Vikram Menon, Flag Officer Goa Naval Area.

''A total of 43 participants from the Western Naval Command led by Cmde Anirudh Roy are participating in this car rally. Members of Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) led by Shashi Tripathi, who is its president for the Western Region, are also part of the expedition,'' an official said.

A Naval spokesman said the expedition team will reach out to various schools, educational institutions, old age homes, and orphanages in Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat en route to contribute to community development and empowerment.

''Coastal clean up of beaches, awareness campaigns about the Navy and interactions with students, NCC cadets, senior citizens, and veterans are also planned en route. The team will pay tribute to the Bravehearts at the Angre War Memorial at Alibag and the Khukri Memorial at Diu,'' the spokesman said.

The main objective of the car rally is to promote awareness about the Indian Navy and its career opportunities and achievements, as well as showcase the diverse culture, traditions and rich maritime history of the region, he said.

