Trainee police constable rapes 7-yr-old girl in Hazaribag

A trainee police constable was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Jharkhands Hazaribag district, police said.Kora police station in-charge Uttam Kumar Tiwari said the accused was staying at a rented house adjacent to the girls.The incident happened on Saturday when the girl was alone at home, as her parents were out on some work.

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 09-04-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 22:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A trainee police constable was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said.

Kora police station in-charge Uttam Kumar Tiwari said the accused was staying at a rented house adjacent to the girl's.

''The incident happened on Saturday when the girl was alone at home, as her parents were out on some work. Taking advantage of this, the accused knocked at the door and the girl opened it. The man entered and allegedly committed the crime,'' Tiwary said.

The police said when her parents returned home, she narrated the incident. Then, they lodged a complaint against the accused.

The girl was sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital at Hazaribag for the medical examination and the doctors there confirmed about the crime, Tiwary said.

The accused was produced before the chief judicial magistrate on Sunday at Hazaribag and later he was forwarded to jail, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

