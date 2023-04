From The Field: A rare safe space for the LGBTI+ community in El Salvador

There is just one LGBTI+ community and health centre in El Salvador, and it has become a refuge for many people who have been expelled from their homes, simply because of their sexual identity. ![A visitor receives support at the Diké LGBTI+ community and health centre in El Salvador. ](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Collections/Embargoed/04-04-2023-Spotlight- El-Salvador-02.jpg/image560x340cropped.jpg) A visitor receives support at the Diké LGBTI+ community and health centre in El Salvador. The centre, run by the Diké organization, provides a host of services to the LBGTI+ community, including sexual healthcare, psychological care, human rights education, advocacy activities and safe shelter for those who need it, including migrants and displaced persons. It is supported by the Spotlight Initiative, a global partnership between the European Union and the United Nations to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls. Find out more about the centre, and read the stories of some of those who see it as a safe space, here.

