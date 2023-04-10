Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Keylong panchayat bans beer at weddings, festivals

PTI | Lahaul-Spiti | Updated: 10-04-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 10:14 IST
The Keylong panchayat in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh has passed a resolution banning beer from being served in festivals and weddings to curb ''wasteful expenditure'' at such events, according to sources.

Panchayat head Sonam Zangpo said the gram sabha meeting held on Sunday took a consensus decision to stop serving beer at weddings and other festivals to curb wasteful expenditure at such functions.

It also discussed putting curbs on the mixing of ''outside cultures'' in weddings and other celebrations, Zangpo said.

Hopefully, a consensus decision would be taken soon in this regard as the youth are also concerned about preserving the culture and traditions, said Zila Parishad member Kunga Bodh.

Also discussed at the meeting were introducing one-way plying vehicles in the Keylong market, maintaining sanitation, beautification of Panchayat and diverting tourists to other destinations since their inflow to Keylong have increased manifold following the construction of Atal Tunnel under the Rohtang Pass.

Earlier, Sumara Panchayat in Hangrang Valley in Kinnaur district had passed a resolution to stick to tribal rituals in weddings and to curb ''Bollywood-type marriages'' with pomp and show.

