BJP's first list of 170-180 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections by this evening: Yediyurappa
There is one more meeting today to finalise the list, the Karnataka BJP strongman said, adding that he is confident of its release by this evening.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 10:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The ruling BJP will release this evening its first list of about 170 to 180 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, the party's Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said on Monday.
''The list will be released by this evening,'' the former Chief Minister told reporters in New Delhi. There is one more meeting today to finalise the list, the Karnataka BJP strongman said, adding that he is confident of its release by this evening. He said 170 to 180 names would be announced in the first list.
