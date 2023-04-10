NMIMS SBM becomes First B-School in Western India to be reaccredited by AACSB

SVKM's NMIMS School of Business Management has been accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) for the second consecutive time. This makes SBM the first school in Western India to achieve this prestigious accreditation for the second time.

The AACSB accreditation is a recognition of SBM's commitment to delivering high-quality business education that meets the needs of students, faculty, and businesses. SBM is now part of the elite 6% of business schools worldwide that have earned this accreditation.

According to SBM's vision and mission, the school aims to create transformational leaders for an inclusive and sustainable world. The curriculum is designed to develop critical thinking skills, analytical skills, entrepreneurial mindset, people proficiency, and technology orientation. The school offers specialized, new-age, and industry-relevant programs like Healthcare and Real-Estate Management to help students achieve their learning goals.

The faculty team at SBM is research-oriented and has published five papers in A* and 41 in A-rated journals. The school organizes international conferences for students and faculty members and provides an excellent research idea exchange platform for all faculty members. International scholars visit SBM to identify new research topics.

SBM's social impact is significant, with initiatives like the Jasani Center for Social Entrepreneurship and Sustainability Management, the Social Responsibility Forum (SRF), the We Care program, and Dolphin Tank, a platform for resource-poor communities to pitch their business ideas.

SBM's impressive alum base and its ranking in the top 100 Global B-Schools by FT make it a preferred choice among students. The school encourages students to work on live projects to build practical expertise and apply classroom learning.

Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, NMIMS, said, ''We are proud to receive the AACSB accreditation for the second time. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to providing our students with a world-class business education that prepares them to become transformational leaders. At SBM, we strive to develop young leaders by nurturing critical thinking skills, analytical skills, entrepreneurial mindset, people proficiency, and technology orientation in our students.'' SBM's AACSB accreditation and its commitment to academic and research excellence make it a top choice for students looking to build a successful career in the business world.

''SBM getting the AACSB accreditation for the second time is a remarkable achievement and shows the school's commitment to providing students with the best management education in line with global benchmarks. I am confident that these qualities will enable students to make significant contributions to the business world. This recognition reflects the school's dedication to academic and research excellence, making it a top choice for students looking to build successful careers in the dynamic and challenging business environment,'' said, Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dean, School of Business Management, NMIMS About School of Business Management SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and an excellent placement program. NMIMS, which began as a business school 42 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998 in various such published surveys. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and the NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59. NMIMS School of Business Management MBA programs has been ranked amongst Top-100 Global B-School by FT MIM 2022.

Website - https:bm.nmims.edu/

