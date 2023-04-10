Bengal guv pays surprise visit to CU

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose paid a surprise visit to Calcutta University's (CU's) College Street campus in the city on Monday soon after returning from New Delhi. The exact reason for Bose's visit to the century-old University campus is still unknown. Vice-chancellor Asis Kumar Chattopadhyay was not present at his office when Bose went there, a senior official of Raj Bhavan said.

''Bose was in the CU campus for 20 minutes before returning to the Raj Bhavan,'' he said. Bose's visit to the CU campus came a couple of days after the Bengal governor, who is also the chancellor of the state varsities, directed their vice-chancellors to submit weekly activity reports to him.

The directive drew a sharp response from the state government with state Education Minister Bratya Basu saying the governor's missive without taking the higher education department into confidence has “no legal validity”.

