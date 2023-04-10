Left Menu

Rajasthan govt declares birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule public holiday

Till now, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti was an optional holiday in the state.According to an official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal in this regard. He also made organised efforts for the rights of farmers and labourers.Earlier, the state government changed Lord Shri Devnarayan Jayanti from optional to public holiday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 15:53 IST
Rajasthan govt declares birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule public holiday
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has declared April 11, the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule, a public holiday.

With this, the state has 30 public holidays and 20 optional holidays. Till now, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti was an optional holiday in the state.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal in this regard. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the common man's feelings and the demand of people's representatives, it said.

Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Rashtriya Phule Brigade Team Rajasthan and various social organizations and people's representatives had demanded that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti be declared a public holiday.

Jyotiba Phule played an important role in eradicating untouchability and empowering society. He also made organised efforts for the rights of farmers and labourers.

Earlier, the state government changed Lord Shri Devnarayan Jayanti from optional to public holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023