Jharkhand bandh called by student unions leaves normal life unaffected

The Jharkhand bandh called by students organisations on Monday against the employment policy of the state government turned out to be a damp squib, as supporters of the strike could hardly be seen on the streets, and markets, offices remaining open.

Jharkhand bandh called by student unions leaves normal life unaffected
The Jharkhand bandh called by students' organisations on Monday against the employment policy of the state government turned out to be a damp squib, as supporters of the strike could hardly be seen on the streets, and markets, offices remaining open. The students have been demanding the scrapping of 60-40 ratio-based employment policy and the introduction of 1932-Khatiyan (land settlement) based policy. Shops, business establishments, government, and private offices remained open, while public transport operated as usual. Some schools in Ranchi had already declared a holiday on Monday in wake of the bandh call.

The students' organisations under the banner of the Jharkhand Youth Association (JYA) had taken out a torchlight procession on Sunday evening seeking support from traders and shopkeepers for the bandh.

The state cabinet on March 3 approved amendments to various rules related to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

The Jharkhand State Students Union (JSSU), an umbrella body of majority of students' associations, did not participate in the bandh, as it has rescheduled its programme to April 19 in wake of the demise of state education minister Jagarnath Mahto. Earlier, the JSSU and JYA had jointly decided to go for the Jharkhand bandh on April 10.

In view of the bandh, the state administration had deputed adequate security forces in the districts. In Ranchi, over 1,000 security personnel had been deployed at all strategic locations to deal with untoward incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

