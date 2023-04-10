"The Success Story of Piyush Shangari and Priyanka Guglani at Wealthonic Capital"

New Delhi (India), April 10: Wealthonic Capital, a rapidly growing Rajasthan-based financial services provider, has become a leader in the field of financial services and stock trading, thanks to the founder and CEO, Piyush Shangari. Mr. Shangari's journey begin in 2012 when he started his career as a financial advisor in the stock broking industry. Since then, he has built his business by providing excellent services to his clients and spreading awareness about the stock market among the Indian population. Together with Priyanka Guglani, the Director and C.R.O. of Wealthonic Capital, they lead the company to the top of the financial industry.

Wealthonic Capital offers a wide range of financial services, including equity trading, currency derivative trading, commodity trading, derivative trading, mutual funds, insurance, and other financial instruments. Mr. Shangari emphasizes the importance of educating people about the stock market and encouraging them to invest wisely. He and his team organize meetings and events to help people understand the market and make informed investment decisions.

At Wealthonic Capital, the team works by first setting the investor's financial goals and then counseling the investor on the best investment options to meet those goals. They take into account the investor's financial strength and risk appetite before diversifying their investments into various financial products, including direct equity, equity mutual funds, debt mutual funds, ELSS mutual funds, PMS, life insurance, health insurance, and more. They also recommend profit booking and withdrawal from the investment at the appropriate time, and in case of a change in goals, they advise the investor to increase or decrease the investment amount or reinvest it.

Wealthonic's services also include equity, commodity, mutual funds, life insurance, health insurance, PMS, and bonds. Ms. Priyanka, the company's Director and C.R.O., has over 7 years of experience in the financial sector and corporate management. Under her leadership, the company has been generating revenue year after year. With a strong team of over 50 members, over 40% of whom are women, and more than 400 active business partners, the company has more than 250 crore AUM and more than 30000 investors, including NRI clients, all of whom trust Wealthonic's services.

Despite being physically located in a 3600 sq ft. area of Bikaner, Rajasthan, Wealthonic is using the digital world to make its services accessible to all. The company is targeting customers worldwide in the future, and its focus on digitalization ensures that its services are easily accessible to anyone, anywhere.

One of the key factors that sets Wealthonic apart from its competitors is its commitment to providing personalized financial advice to its clients. The company understands that every client is unique, and therefore, it tailors its investment approach and portfolio construction to meet the individual needs of each client. Another factor that sets Wealthonic apart is its focus on research and technology. The company understands that the financial world is constantly evolving, and therefore, it is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in the industry. By investing in research and technology, they are ensuring that clients' investments are always optimized for maximum returns.

As Wealthonic continues to expand its services worldwide, it is poised to become a leader in the financial services industry, providing customized investment solutions to clients around the globe. Piyush Shangari and Priyanka Guglani's dedication and expertise have led Wealthonic to achieve great success, and their commitment to providing excellent services to their clients will undoubtedly continue to drive the company's growth and success in the future.

