Left Menu

Man sentenced to 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor boy

A special court here sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy, observing that the peaceful memory of childhood is disturbed by such dirty experiences. The child has undergone mental trauma due to the sexual offence, it said.The peaceful memory of childhood is disturbed by such dirty experiences because of the accused.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 18:43 IST
Man sentenced to 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor boy
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy, observing that the peaceful memory of childhood is disturbed by such dirty experiences. Special Judge Priti Kumar (Ghule) had convicted the accused of charges under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on April 3.

The victim, who was 11 years old at the time of the incident in 2019, deposed before the court that he had gone to a park near his house when the accused forcibly took him to an autorickshaw on the pretext of giving him chocolate and showing a mobile phone. According to the prosecution, the accused had committed similar acts with other children as well.

The court, in its order, noted that children were vulnerable and easily went to the accused, as they were lured by mobile phones and chocolates. The child had remained quiet for a long period of time and only when his parents questioned him, he informed them about the incident, the court said, adding it did not find it a "concocted story".

The child was going to see a mobile phone without his mother's permission, which is why he must have not disclosed the act to the mother, the court noted. The child has undergone mental trauma due to the sexual offence, it said.

"The peaceful memory of childhood is disturbed by such dirty experiences because of the accused. It definitely will affect the overall development of the child," the court observed.

The court, while convicting the accused, also recommended compensation to the child from various schemes of the District Legal Service Authorities (DLSA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023