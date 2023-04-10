Rajasthan Governor Mishra bats for promotion of Sanskrit

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday emphasised on promoting Sanskrit by giving it a new context to connect newer generations with ancient Indian literature and culture.

The Sanskrit language has played an important role in keeping the country's unity and integrity intact, he added.

Mishra was addressing the convocation ceremony of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University here on Monday.

The Sanskrit language has given education on life behaviour and ideal ethos in a simple and beautiful form. Sanskrit is a language with internal consistency from the point of view of grammar, which is very simple and sweet, for the exchange of ideas, Mishra said.

The Rajasthan governor added that initiatives should be taken to translate great literature and books on knowledge and science from Sanskrit into other Indian languages so that the ancient knowledge could be available to the new generation.

During the occasion, Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla said Sanskrit was the language of the Vedas and the mother of many Indian languages. To promote Sanskrit in Rajasthan, it was recently decided to open 20 colleges in the state, he added.

