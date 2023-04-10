Left Menu

The Bihar Cabinet on Monday approved new rules under which the state government will constitute a Commission for recruiting teachers in government schools.It was also decided at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that the government will increase the dearness allowance DA of the state employees and pensioners by four per cent.Earlier, the recruitment of teachers was held at panchayat, block and district levels...

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-04-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 19:55 IST
Bihar cabinet approves rules for hiring school teachers, 4 per cent DA hike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Bihar Cabinet on Monday approved new rules under which the state government will constitute a Commission for recruiting teachers in government schools.

It was also decided at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that the government will increase the dearness allowance (DA) of the state employees and pensioners by four per cent.

“Earlier, the recruitment of teachers was held at panchayat, block and district levels... Under the new rule, the government will appoint teachers through a Commission,” S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

According to a senior education department official, around 1.5 lakh teachers from primary to senior secondary stages will now be appointed on the basis of the revised guidelines.

Around 9,350 upgraded higher secondary schools in the state are facing an acute shortage of teachers.

“Under the new rule, appointments will not be made on a contractual basis. Those teachers, who have been appointed on contract, can now become regular government teachers after clearing entrance examinations conducted by the Commission,” he said.

Siddharth said the state Cabinet approved a 4 per cent increase in the DA of the state employees and pensioners.

The pensioners and state government employees will now receive 42 per cent DA with effect from January 1, 2023, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

