Paper leak case: Former secy of HP Staff Selection Commission sent to judicial custody till Apr 21

A court here on Monday sent a former secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission to 12 days' judicial custody in connection with the Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) exam paper leak case, officials said.

The state vigilance department produced Jatinder Kumar Kanwar, a Himachal Administrative Services officer, in the court on Monday and sought extension of his police remand. The court, however, sent him to judicial custody till April 21.

Kanwar was arrested on April 4 and sent to police remand till April 10.

DIG, Vigilance Bureau, G Shiva Kumar had said on April 1 that permission will be sought from the government under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 to register an FIR against highly placed officials under scanner in the case.

The former secretary of the commission had been called several times for questioning and further inquiry was going on against him, he had stated.

So far, leaks have been detected in about 30 examinations conducted by the HPSSC in the past. The vigilance department is probing irregularities in 22 examinations and so far, five FIRs have been registered. A total of 15 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak cases.

The JOA (IT) paper leak scam was unearthed on December 23 last year when the vigilance sleuths arrested HPSSC senior assistant Uma Azad red-handed with a solved question paper and cash amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh, besides a laptop and other documents.

The state government had suspended the functioning of the HPSSC over the recruitment exam paper leaks and postponed all the examinations to be held.

