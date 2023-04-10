Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-04-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 20:47 IST
HP police traces over 200 missing persons in March
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Himachal Pradesh police have traced 214 missing persons, including 33 children, during a special campaign in the month of March, an official said here on Monday.

As many as 125 children and 951 women are still untraced in the state, a spokesperson of the department said.

According to police, distress in personal life and family environment, adjustment issues with in-laws, relationship issues, neglected childhood, economic issues in the labour class and love affairs were the leading reasons for people going missing.

Police constituted special teams to trace missing women and children, the spokesperson said.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu has appreciated the efforts made by police personnel and complimented the officials involved in the campaign for the work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

