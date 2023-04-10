Andhra Pradesh govt teachers to upgrade skills through IIT-Madras courses

The Andhra Pradesh government school teachers could soon be able to pursue certificate courses offered by IIT-Madras to upgrade their teaching skills in science disciplines, according to a proposal approved by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

In a review meeting on Education department, Reddy approved the proposal on teaching methods for effective implementation of subject teacher concept over the next two years in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

Further, the Chief Minister stressed on the need to keep a vigil on attendance of students in schools as the State government is implementing schemes such as ''Amma Vodi'', ''Vidya Devena'' and ''Vasathi Devena'' to bring down the dropout rate, said a statement.

Reddy observed that tracking students’ attendance employing the synergies existing between the education department and the secretariats will help reduce the dropout rate.

Likewise, he directed officials to finish printing next year’s Vidya Kanuka textbooks in advance while the latter pointed out that they would be ready by May 15. Moreover, the Chief Minister underlined the need to prepare e-content to enable students take examinations such as Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) at the primary and junior levels.

He highlighted that students should be made to attend TOEFL examination at the primary and junior levels, including undergoing tests in reading, writing and listening to enhance their skills.

''While these exams should be conducted for students of third to fifth grade and sixth to tenth grade at the primary and junior levels respectively, teachers also should have preparedness,'' the Chief Minister said. Meanwhile, officials informed Reddy that arrangements are being made to provide training for 1998 DSC selectees, who are given teacher jobs after more than two decades, in the summer.

According to officials, as many as 1,000 government schools have secured CBSE affiliation while efforts are underway to manage the same for the remaining schools.

