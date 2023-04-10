Punjab CM Mann lists AAP govt's achievements during Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll rally

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday listed his government's ''achievements'' in the past year as he held his first poll rally to canvass for AAP candidate Sushil Rinku ahead of the upcoming bypoll for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

The bypoll in Jalandhar will be held on May 10. The votes will be counted on May 13.

During the rally, the Congress' former Kartarpur MLA Surinder Singh Chaudahry joined the AAP. Chaudhary is the nephew of Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary, whose death in January necessitated the bypoll. Chaudhary died at 76 after suffering a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar.

Addressing the rally in Kartarpur, Mann announced that compensation to farmers for crop losses due to rough weather would be given from Wednesday (April 13).

Mann said his government stood by the farmers whose crops suffered damage due to the inclement weather and added that he would hand over the compensation cheques in Abohar on the day of Baisakhi.

''Losses that farmers are facing today due to untimely rain and hailstorm will be compensated by this government,'' he added.

Referring to the decisions taken by his dispensation, Mann said the state government had given 28,000 jobs to youths, regularised temporary employees and also provided uninterrupted power supply to the farmers.

Additionally, he said more than 80 per cent of households received zero electricity bills. He also claimed that for the first time in the history of Punjab, the government released the complete annual subsidy of Rs 20,200 crore to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

Mann also accused the opposition parties of trying to defame the AAP dispensation as they could not digest the drubbing in the 2022 assembly polls.

''Every day, they (opposition parties) abuse me but it does not affect me as I have the support of three crore Punjabis.

''They try to defame the AAP, claim that it cannot run the government as it lacks experience but what they do not know is the people have had enough of their experience of looting Punjab,'' Mann said.

Listing out his government's other achievements, Mann said it opened over 500 mohalla clinics where more than 21 lakh people availed of health services. It also implemented the 'One MLA, One Pension' scheme to save the taxpayers' money. Eight toll plazas have been shut so far and another will be closed in the coming days, he added. ''People are getting sand without hassle at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet. Government schools are being reformed and, soon, coaching centres will be opened so that our children can get a good education and become officers,'' Mann said.

Referring to last year's assembly polls, Mann said people pressed the 'jhadoo' (AAP's symbol) and made him capable of pressing the buttons of development every day. ''When I was in Jalandhar the last time, I inaugurated a milk plant unit, a school and a sewerage system all because you (people) voted for us,'' he said. Addressing the gathering, Rinku thanked party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Mann for fielding him and added that he would always raise his voice for the common people. Rinku also slammed the state's previous Congress regime and alleged that it did not provide post-matric scholarship from 2017-2019 and failed to fulfil its promise to waive farmers' debts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)