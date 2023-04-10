Chhattisgarh violence: Shops shut during bandh called by right-wing outfits; BJP workers detained on way to violence-hit Bemetara village

Shops and other commercial establishments remained closed for the day in most of cities of Chhattisgarh on Monday in the wake of the statewide bandh called by right wing organisations against communal violence in Biranpur village of Bemetara district two days back.

According to officials, barring two incidents of arson in Raipur and Bemetara, the bandh remained peaceful across the state.

A mob set ablaze an empty house in the outskirts of Biranpur, while some protesters threw stones at a passenger bus in New Bus Stand in Raipur damaging the vehicle's windshield and window glass, they said.

Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Arun Sao and a large number of party leaders and workers were stopped by police at Piapriya Chowk in Saja area of Bemetara district when they tried to proceed towards the violence-hit village.

Police had set up barricades and also got buses and trucks to be parked strategically on the roads leading to the violence-hit village to stop BJP workers, many of whom were detained, including Sao, officials said.

Members of various organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, took out marches on foot and motorcycles carrying saffron flags in Raipur, Bemetara, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Koriya and appealed to businessmen and vendors to keep their establishments shut.

BJP workers were also seen on the roads asking people to keep their establishments shut in support of the bandh.

While the essential services and schools were not affected by the bandh, public transport vehicles remained off the roads at various places, officials said.

The protestors had briefly blocked roads at various locations across the state during the bandh, leading to traffic jams, they said, adding shops in various cities opened in the evening.

The video of a house burnt on the outskirts of Biranpur went viral on social media.

In the video, Inspector General of Police (Durg Range) Anand Chhabra and other police personnel were seen trying to douse the flames. There was no report of anyone getting injured in the blaze, officials said.

Talking to reporters, Sao said, ''The way an innocent youth was brutally lynched by a mob in Biranpur is highly condemnable. The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government wanted to make Chhattisgarh like the Taliban. But the sons and daughters of Chhattsigarh will not allow it to happen at any cost.'' ''We will continue to fight till deceased Bhuneshwar Sahu gets justice. We are with his family,'' said Sao, who slammed police for their action of stopping BJP workers from reaching the village.

He also alleged the police was not proceeding with the probe properly as a mob killed Sahu but only 11 persons had been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, a journalist who had gone to cover the protest in Saja from Raipur suffered head injury in stone pelting when he was at Pipariya chowk and has been hospitalised.

Violence erupted in Biranpur village, some 60 kilometres from Bemetara town, on Saturday after a fight between some schoolchildren.

The communal violence led to the death of Bhuneshwar Sahu (23), while three policemen were injured, leading to police enforcing section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which bars assembly of four or more persons at a place.

More than 700 police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, with all roads leading to the area being blocked.

Sahu was cremated on Sunday night amid heavy police presence.

Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress' communication wing, said the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should not politicise the incident and give it a communal colour, adding the administration and police were taking necessary action in the case.

