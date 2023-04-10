Iranian trio arrested for posing as cops, robbing foreign nationals in Gurugram

Three Iranian nationals who allegedly robbed foreigners by posing as police personnel here have been arrested, officials said on Monday. The accused were arrested by the Delhi Police earlier and confessed to their crimes in Gurugram. They have now been arrested by the police in Gurugram after being taken on a production warrant from Delhi, they said. The accused -- Hossein Rezaeifard, Marammad Hussain Peerfalak, Abdol Salam -- are now on police remand.

According to the officials, an FIR was registered on January 15 at Sadar police station in which Yemeni national Mohammad Ashq Abdul Aziz alleged that he was robbed of USD 4,300 and passport by three men posing as cops.

The police started an investigation and received information from the Delhi Police that they had arrested a gang in connection with cheating and stealing dollars from foreign nationals in Gurugram. During their interrogation, the trio confessed to robbing Aziz, they said.

Following this input, a team arrived in Delhi and took the three accused on production warrant. The police later arrested the trio on April 5. They were produced in court, which sent them to four days' police remand.

The police said the accused revealed that they arrived in India about six months ago and committed three cases of fraud -- one in Delhi and two in Gurugram. Revealing that they only targeted foreigners, the trio said they posed as police personnel and pretended to check their passports/visas. They would then ask to check their luggage and later fled with the currency kept in the bags. On February 5, they allegedly robbed an Iraqi national of USD 5,000. ''We have recovered USD 5,000, passports and some other documents from them. The accused are on remand and we are interrogating them,'' said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

