Maha: Centralised postal centre to come up at Mantralaya for paperless, speedy decision-making

The Maharashtra government will set up a centralised postal centre in Mantralaya, the state's secretariat in south Mumbai, to streamline letters and other documents to each department, a senior official said on Monday.

It is being set up for speedy handling of complaints and grievances, State Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Sounik said.

Department-wise centres will scan letters and send it to concerned authorities online for speedy decisions, which in turn will help the state's functioning to go paperless, Sounik told reporters.

''Every department will get a special account created by the NIC to facilitate the system. Out of 511 services offered by the state, 387 are given through the Apale Sarkar web portal. Another 124 services will be included in it to make the administration more citizen-oriented,'' she added.

