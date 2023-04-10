Left Menu

Maha: Centralised postal centre to come up at Mantralaya for paperless, speedy decision-making

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 23:02 IST
Maha: Centralised postal centre to come up at Mantralaya for paperless, speedy decision-making
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government will set up a centralised postal centre in Mantralaya, the state's secretariat in south Mumbai, to streamline letters and other documents to each department, a senior official said on Monday.

It is being set up for speedy handling of complaints and grievances, State Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Sounik said.

Department-wise centres will scan letters and send it to concerned authorities online for speedy decisions, which in turn will help the state's functioning to go paperless, Sounik told reporters.

''Every department will get a special account created by the NIC to facilitate the system. Out of 511 services offered by the state, 387 are given through the Apale Sarkar web portal. Another 124 services will be included in it to make the administration more citizen-oriented,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
2
Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

 Cyprus
3
Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearance in court

Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearan...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023