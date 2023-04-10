VHP organises protest rally demanding arrest of Ram Navami violence perpetrators

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday organised a protest rally in Kolkata, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for Ram Navami violence in parts of West Bengal.

The VHP, which has planned to organise week-long protest programmes in various parts of the state, on Monday took out the rally in Bagbazar area in north Kolkata.

''Similar protest programmes will be held in various parts of the state over the next few days. The TMC government has failed to protect the rights of the Hindus in the state,'' a senior VHP leader said.

West Bengal recently witnessed violence in parts of the Hooghly and Howrah districts during Ram Navami processions.

Reacting to VHP's protest rally, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP and VHP were fomenting trouble in the state.

''The BJP and its affiliates like the VHP are trying to create trouble in the state by disturbing its peaceful atmosphere,'' he said.

Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in the state passed off peacefully last week as security forces maintained a strict vigil to avoid a rerun of Ram Navami violence.

