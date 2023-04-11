IMF's Georgieva says 44 countries interested in new resilience trust loans

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday that 44 countries have expressed interest in borrowing from the Fund's new Resilience and Sustainability Trust after an initial five countries have arranged loans.

The new facility was created last year to help channel excess IMF reserve assets from wealthier countries to poor and vulnerable middle income countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)