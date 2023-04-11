Left Menu

IMF's Georgieva says 44 countries interested in new resilience trust loans

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday that 44 countries have expressed interest in borrowing from the Fund's new Resilience and Sustainability Trust after an initial five countries have arranged loans.

The new facility was created last year to help channel excess IMF reserve assets from wealthier countries to poor and vulnerable middle income countries.

