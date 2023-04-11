Left Menu

Maha: Centralised postal centre to come up at Mantralaya for speedy decision-making

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 09:03 IST
Maha: Centralised postal centre to come up at Mantralaya for speedy decision-making
The Maharashtra government will set up a centralised postal centre in the state secretariat Mantralaya to streamline the system of letters and other documents for each department, a senior official said.

This is being done for the speedy handling of complaints and grievances, State Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Sounik told reporters on Monday.

The department-wise centres will scan letters and send them to the authorities concerned online for speedy decisions, which in turn will help the state's functioning to move towards a paperless system, she said.

''Every department will get a special account created by the NIC to facilitate the system. Out of 511 services offered by the state, 387 are given through the Apale Sarkar web portal. Another 124 services will be included in it to make the administration more citizen-oriented,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

