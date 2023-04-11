Left Menu

WBBSE tells DIs to submit by Apr 12 names of teachers absent during strike

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2023 10:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 10:00 IST
WBBSE tells DIs to submit by Apr 12 names of teachers absent during strike
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has asked the district inspector of schools to submit the names of teaching/non-teaching staff of state-run and aided schools who were absent at workplace on March 10 during a strike called by a section of government employees.

The DIs have been asked to send the list of all such absentee teachers and non teaching staff of schools by April 12.

The WBBSE since mid March has been show-causing school teachers on the issue asking them to explain their absence on March 10, the day a joint action committee of state employees called a strike to press for DA hike, disobeying the state's instruction to be at the workplace except for medical emergencies. Asked if the 9 notice was part of Board's strategy to exert pressure on the district school authorities to finish the process for identifying teaching staff, who were absent on March 10, WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly told PTI on Monday ''the circular is instead a reminder to the DIs that the process (of identifying) should not continue indefinitely.'' ''Instead of giving the numbers of absentee teachers/non teaching staff in ones and twos over a staggered period of time, let the respective district inspector of schools compile the entire list within two days time and finish it off,'' Ganguly added.

The WBBSE notice on Monday told the DIs to submit names of the rest of the absentee employees by 2 pm of April 12.

The WBBSE has so far issued show cause notices to over 350 teaching/non-teaching staff across districts based on the reports of DIs and heads of respective educational institutions, another WBBSE official said.

The West Bengal government had issued an order before March 10 saying that all offices including those provided with grants-in-aid by the state such as educational institutions shall remain open on March 10 and all employees will report for duty on that day and no leave will be granted for that day. BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the notice reflected the vindictive attitude of the Mamata Banerjee government to the agitating government employees, who include teachers, who are fighting for a just demand - to bridge the disparity in DA with central government employees.

A Trinamool Congress leader said it was an administrative decision and the party had nothing to do with the notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023