China releases draft measures for managing generative artificial intelligence services

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 10:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 10:47 IST
China's cyberspace regulator on Tuesday unveiled draft measures for managing generative artificial intelligence services as more Chinese companies like Alibaba release AI-powered products.

Providers will be responsible for the legitimacy of data used to train generative AI products and measures should be taken to prevent discrimination when designing algorithms and training data, the Cyberspace Administration of China said.

The government will solicit public opinions on these measures until May 10.

