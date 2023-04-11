Left Menu

Lack of coordination between police, IP college led to harassment incident during fest: DCW

These must be rectified at the earliest to ensure that such cases of sexual harassment in colleges are not repeated in the future, it stressed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 11:18 IST
Lack of coordination between police, IP college led to harassment incident during fest: DCW
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lack of coordination between police and the Indraprastha College here over the organisation of a fest and inadequate security arrangements are some of the issues flagged by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in its report on an incident of harassment at the educational institution.

The DCW has put forward its interim recommendations to the city police, the IP College For Women and the Delhi University (DU) in the matter.

Police registered an FIR in the matter on the day of the incident itself and the college forwarded 231 complaints and representations to them on April 4. During its interaction with the survivors, the panel learnt that four people were injured and a girl even sustained a fracture due to the harrowing incident. Similar incidents have occurred in the past in other DU colleges, such as Miranda House and Gargi College, the DCW pointed out.

''The fact that such incidents are repeatedly occurring in the capital where girls are harassed in their own college fests is a matter of grave concern.

''The commission launched an enquiry into the issue and summoned senior officials from Delhi Police, IP College and Delhi University,'' it added.

The panel said it has identified some glaring problems. ''These must be rectified at the earliest to ensure that such cases of sexual harassment in colleges are not repeated in the future,'' it stressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023