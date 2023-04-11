11-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in UP's Maharajganj

An 11-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at the Shastri Nagar Intermediate College ground here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Adersh, had left his home around 11 am on Monday to go to a market. His family members began to look for him after he did not return, they said.

The minor's body bearing bite marks was found late in the night, police said. His face and right arm were bitten off, police officials said, adding the boy appeared to have put up a fight against the dogs.

Inspector Kotwali Ravi Rai said the boy was mentally unwell and a pack of dogs attacked and killed him.

Further action was being taken after taking possession of the body, he added.

