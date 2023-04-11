SVKM's Mastermind Career Fair 2023: One-stop Destination for a Successful Career

Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal is launching Mastermind, an initiative to help students choose the right career path. As one of the country's top educational trust, SVKM has brought together experts from prestigious institutions like SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, Mithibai College of Arts and Chauhan Institute of Sciences, Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Jitendra Chauhan College of Law, Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy, Shri Bhagubhai Mafatlal Polytechnic, and more for the career fair.

Mastermind is designed mainly to provide students of Std. XI and XII with detailed information about the various undergraduate programs offered by SVKM. The event will cover a wide range of streams, including Engineering, Sciences, Pharmacy, Interior-Environment & Design, Architecture, Commerce, Management, Branding & Advertising, Economics, Liberal Arts, Music, Hospitality, Law, and Design (Humanising Technology). The fair also caters to students who have desires of pursuing Post Graduate or Higher studies.

The event will be held on 16th April 2023 at B. J. Hall, V. L. Mehta Road, Vile Parle (West) from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Students and parents are welcome to walk in and benefit from the expertise of the subject matter experts present.

SVKM's career fair offers a comprehensive experience for students and parents to learn about all the programs offered by the Institutions of SVKM which includes NMIMS University. Participants can interact with subject matter experts to discuss and shape their future. Students can gather detailed information about various streams including Engineering & Technology Management, Artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Information technology, Computer Science, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Civil Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design (Humanising Technology), Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding, Advertising and more.

About SVKM Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal is a Public Charitable Trust registered under the Society's Registration Act and Bombay Public Trust Act. From its humble beginnings in 1934, when it took over Rashtriya Shala, a school established in 1921 in the wake of the National Movement, the Mandal today has grown into a big educational complex imparting high-level education to more than 50,000 students. It has established campuses all over India like Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, and Chandigarh. Visit https://nmims.edu/

