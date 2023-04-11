Left Menu

Massive change to be brought in field of education: Himachal CM Sukhu

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 11-04-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 16:02 IST
Massive change to be brought in field of education: Himachal CM Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that his government was bringing a massive change in the field of education and would open Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools to provide quality education to children.

Interacting with a group of children who came to meet him, he reiterated that the state government has decided to provide loans at one per cent interest to poor children to pursue higher education so that no child is deprived of higher and professional education due to lack of resources, according to a press release issued here.

The girl students from Jangli village met the chief minister in Nadaun in Hamirpur. Sukhu represents Nadaun in the Assembly.

The girls said the chief minister encouraged them to concentrate on their studies and excel in various fields.

