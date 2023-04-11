Left Menu

AAP celebrates acquiring national party status in Kolkata

We have won the trust of the people, and we have to be responsible so that it stays with us, the AAP leader said.Maitra and party workers gathered underneath the statue of Dr BR Amdedkar statue here on Red Road to celebrate the new status of AAP.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 18:33 IST
AAP celebrates acquiring national party status in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Tuesday celebrated its newly acquired status of a national party, saying that the elevation from a regional outfit has brought on them more responsibilities to root out corruption from the country.

The Election Commission on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party. It has withdrawn the similar status of the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

''The party was founded in 2013 to fight corruption. We have continued that fight and people have trusted us, the result of which is in front of everyone today. In just 10 years, we got the status of a national party," AAP's West Bengal spokesperson Arnab Maitra told PTI.

''But there is no room for complacency. We must not forget that our responsibilities have increased. We have won the trust of the people, and we have to be responsible so that it stays with us,'' the AAP leader said.

Maitra and party workers gathered underneath the statue of Dr BR Amdedkar statue here on Red Road to celebrate the new status of AAP. Carrying the yellow flag of the party, they shouted slogans and smeared 'gulal' on each other.

Maitra also said that despite getting the status of a national party, AAP has not yet gathered sufficient strength in most of the states.

"We have to gather that power through dedicated work,'' the AAP leader said.

''Only AAP can make the country the world's best in education and health services. We have proved this in Delhi and Punjab. I hope to be able to keep it all over the country in the coming days,'' Maitra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global
4
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023