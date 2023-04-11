AAP celebrates acquiring national party status in Kolkata

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Tuesday celebrated its newly acquired status of a national party, saying that the elevation from a regional outfit has brought on them more responsibilities to root out corruption from the country.

The Election Commission on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party. It has withdrawn the similar status of the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

''The party was founded in 2013 to fight corruption. We have continued that fight and people have trusted us, the result of which is in front of everyone today. In just 10 years, we got the status of a national party," AAP's West Bengal spokesperson Arnab Maitra told PTI.

''But there is no room for complacency. We must not forget that our responsibilities have increased. We have won the trust of the people, and we have to be responsible so that it stays with us,'' the AAP leader said.

Maitra and party workers gathered underneath the statue of Dr BR Amdedkar statue here on Red Road to celebrate the new status of AAP. Carrying the yellow flag of the party, they shouted slogans and smeared 'gulal' on each other.

Maitra also said that despite getting the status of a national party, AAP has not yet gathered sufficient strength in most of the states.

"We have to gather that power through dedicated work,'' the AAP leader said.

''Only AAP can make the country the world's best in education and health services. We have proved this in Delhi and Punjab. I hope to be able to keep it all over the country in the coming days,'' Maitra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)