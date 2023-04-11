Left Menu

UKSSSC issues show-cause to 115 candidates accused of cheating in recruitment exams

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:41 IST
UKSSSC issues show-cause to 115 candidates accused of cheating in recruitment exams
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission has issued show-cause notices to 115 candidates who got leaked question papers of graduate-level examinations held by it from a cheating mafia.

The action is based on a recommendation of the Special Task Force investigating the graduate-level recruitment examination paper leak case.

The process to debar them from appearing in future examinations will follow this, the UKSSSC said in a communique. The commission conducted the graduate-level examinations on December 4-5 in 2021.

Irregularities had surfaced in several recruitment examinations held by the UKSSSC after which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked the STF to probe them in detail and take the cheating mafia to book.

More than 60 people have been put behind bars in connection with various paper leak cases in the state.

Due to a series of paper leak scams unearthed one after another in Uttarakhand, a severe anti-copying law was introduced in the state which makes a provision for a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for those indulging in or facilitating use of unfair means in recruitment examinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global
4
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023