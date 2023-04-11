Left Menu

Maharashtra lagging behind now, says Aaditya Thackeray

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:24 IST
Maharashtra lagging behind now, says Aaditya Thackeray
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI): Maharashtra which was once a top player in terms of attracting investments, tourism sustainability and urban growth was now lagging behind, former minister of the western state Aaditya Thackeray said on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Aaditya Thackeray said this while interacting with students of GITAM (Deemed to be University) at the Hyderabad campus.

“It is sad to see that Maharashtra — which was competing amongst the top five states in covid times and was one of the top players in terms of investment, tourism, sustainability, urban growth — is now lagging behind,” the press release quoted the MLA from Worli as saying.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the present government in Maharashtra was “highly autocratic, dictatorial, and opaque”.

“At least some people in the past had the guts to call an Emergency an Emergency. Today we’re in an undeclared Emergency. To completely knock out any opposition and alternative voices is troublesome for a country,” he said.

Terming the current Maharashtra government as “highly autocratic, highly dictatorial and opaque”, Thackeray said, “There’s only one Shiv Sena, the others are gaddars (traitors)”.

“They have tried to steal everything from us, they’ve tried to steal our party logo and party name. They’re trying to do everything they can. But the fact of the matter is someone who has run away with everything can only be tagged as a chor (thief), nothing beyond that,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023