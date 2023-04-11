Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:15 IST
GGSIPU's new courses will help students gain new-age skills: Atishi
New courses on bioinformatics and cyber security at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will help students gain new-age skills, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Tuesday.

The university will introduce these new postgraduate courses from the 2023-24 session.

Atishi said, ''We are committed to providing our students with the best quality education and exposure to the latest trends and practices in their respective fields. These new courses will help our students achieve their academic and professional goals''.

The education minister also held a meeting with the university officials.

According to a statement, while the bioinformatics course is designed to help students acquire skills in data analysis, biological data management, and computer programming, the one on cyber security aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills to identify and prevent cyber threats and attacks.

The move is aimed at providing wider exposure to students and expanding the university's academic offerings, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The decision to introduce these courses is in line with the university's policy of introducing new courses every year to keep its academic offerings in sync with industrial demands. Last year, the university introduced graduate and postgraduate courses in design and an MBA in analytics.

